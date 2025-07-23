All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's deputy PM for European integration assures Europe that reforms for EU accession remain priority for Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 23 July 2025, 20:20
Ukraine's deputy PM for European integration assures Europe that reforms for EU accession remain priority for Ukraine
Taras Kachka. Photo: Kachka on Facebook

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Taras Kachka has assured Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighbourhood (DG ENEST) within the European Commission, that reforms necessary for Ukraine’s accession to the EU remain a priority.

Source: Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kachka informed Koopman about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with the heads of Ukrainian law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.

Advertisement:

Kachka assured Koopman that the government is taking the issues related to the fight against corruption "very seriously" and is closely monitoring the position of civil society and expert circles.

The Office stated that "active work is underway to collect and analyse the views and positions of all stakeholders regarding the law".

Quote from Kachka: "European integration transformations, including those outlined in the Rule of Law Roadmap, remain our priority – Ukraine will continue to implement steps aimed at achieving the goals set out in the document. Maintaining an open and transparent dialogue with the EU and all relevant bodies, as well as our movement towards the European Union, is my personal priority."

Details: Kachka also informed Koopman of his intention to meet as soon as possible for an open and honest dialogue with experts from the negotiating groups dealing with law enforcement and anti-corruption issues.

He assured the European official that "his personal goal is to preserve the existing trust in relations between Ukraine and the EU".

Background: Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp stated that the independence of anti-corruption bodies is a key condition for Ukraine’s EU accession process, while Sweden’s Foreign Ministry said that the new law "raises serious concerns about the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

European integrationEUreformsUkraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine-Russia Istanbul agreement yields ninth prisoner exchange
Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies hail Zelenskyy's law reform initiative to safeguard their independence
Protests over law restricting anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine begin in 17 cities – photos
Ukraine's former minister for European integration says EU accession talks still realistic
European Commission deeply concerned about controversial law on anti-corruption agencies, awaits explanation from Kyiv
Ukraine's Prosecutor General claims no role in expanding his control over anti-corruption agencies
All News
European integration
Ukraine's former minister for European integration says EU accession talks still realistic
European Union planned to open first cluster with Ukraine, but decision was postponed – details emerge
EU enlargement commissioner slams Ukraine's law eroding autonomy of anti-corruption watchdogs
RECENT NEWS
22:35
Ukraine-Russia Istanbul agreement yields ninth prisoner exchange
22:30
Russian delegation chief notes deep rift in memoranda after Türkiye talks with Ukraine
22:05
Ukraine pushes for leaders' summit with Trump and Erdoğan by August amidst Istanbul talks
21:21
Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies hail Zelenskyy's law reform initiative to safeguard their independence
21:05
A Zelenskyy-Orbán alliance? How the president undermined Ukraine's path to EU membership and what happens next
20:54
Third round of Ukraine-Russia talks begins in Istanbul
20:45
Protests over law restricting anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine begin in 17 cities – photos
20:20
Ukraine's deputy PM for European integration assures Europe that reforms for EU accession remain priority for Ukraine
20:07
21-year-old Ukrainian adopted as a child by Italian family killed in action
19:18
Zelenskyy promises to submit bill to guarantee "independence of anti-corruption institutions"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: