Ukraine's deputy PM for European integration assures Europe that reforms for EU accession remain priority for Ukraine

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Taras Kachka has assured Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighbourhood (DG ENEST) within the European Commission, that reforms necessary for Ukraine’s accession to the EU remain a priority.

Source: Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kachka informed Koopman about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with the heads of Ukrainian law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.

Kachka assured Koopman that the government is taking the issues related to the fight against corruption "very seriously" and is closely monitoring the position of civil society and expert circles.

The Office stated that "active work is underway to collect and analyse the views and positions of all stakeholders regarding the law".

Quote from Kachka: "European integration transformations, including those outlined in the Rule of Law Roadmap, remain our priority – Ukraine will continue to implement steps aimed at achieving the goals set out in the document. Maintaining an open and transparent dialogue with the EU and all relevant bodies, as well as our movement towards the European Union, is my personal priority."

Details: Kachka also informed Koopman of his intention to meet as soon as possible for an open and honest dialogue with experts from the negotiating groups dealing with law enforcement and anti-corruption issues.

He assured the European official that "his personal goal is to preserve the existing trust in relations between Ukraine and the EU".

Background: Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp stated that the independence of anti-corruption bodies is a key condition for Ukraine’s EU accession process, while Sweden’s Foreign Ministry said that the new law "raises serious concerns about the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions".

