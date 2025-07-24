All Sections
Protests over law restricting anti-corruption institutions continue for third day in several Ukrainian cities – photos

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 24 July 2025, 21:13
Protests over law restricting anti-corruption institutions continue for third day in several Ukrainian cities – photos
People protesting. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

On the evening of 24 July, people have gathered in several Ukrainian cities for the third day of protests against draft law No. 12414, which restricts the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

Source: Ukrainska Pravda correspondents

Details: Protests in many Ukrainian cities began on 22 July. Among the protesters' demands is a veto on the law reducing the powers of the NABU and the SAPO.

Photo: Ukrainska Pravda
 
Harder to buy than a MP
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda
 
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda
 
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda
 
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda
 
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Updated: People in Rivne, Lviv, Ternopil, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and other cities also took to the streets.

 
 
 
 

Background: 

  • On 21 July, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office conducted approximately 80 searches targeting 19 employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau in various oblasts of Ukraine. 
  • On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted in favour of draft law No. 12414, making NABU and SAPO dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general. On the evening of 22 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the document.
  • Protests were held in many cities across Ukraine following the adoption of this legislative initiative.
  • The protests continued on 23 July.

