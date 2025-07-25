All Sections
Drones attack various regions of Russia, Azot chemical plant hit – videos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 25 July 2025, 07:30
A video from Nevinnomyssk shows tall red-and-white chimneys of the plant. The Azot facility also has 4 tall red-and-white chimneys. Screenshot: Google Street View.

Drones attacked Russia on the night of 24-25 July. Explosions were heard in Rostov Oblast and Stavropol Krai and a Kovyor (Carpet) plan was activated in North Ossetia and other regions of the North Caucasian Federal District. [A Kovyor plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.]

Source: Telegram channel Astra; Mayor of Nevinnomyssk Mikhail Minenkov; the head of North Ossetia, Sergei Menyaylo; the Russian Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Details: According to local residents, many explosions were heard in Novocherkassk in Rostov Oblast and in Nevinnomyssk in Stavropol Krai.

It was reported that drones had attacked Nevinnomyssk Azot JSC, a Russian chemical company that is a major producer of nitrogen fertilisers and ammonia and is part of the EuroChem group.

Quote from Nevinnomyssk Mayor Minenkov: "I am at the [strike] site. The situation is under control. I urge everyone not to panic and not to spread rumours. There were 37 hits, no casualties, no damage to the city."

At the same time, Minenkov "strongly requested" that people not post anything or share photos or videos of the attack and its consequences.

Airports in Vladikavkaz, Grozny, Mineralnye Vody, Nalchik, Stavropol, Tambov and Sochi were temporarily closed.

In the morning, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that its air defences had destroyed 105 Ukrainian drones during the night.

A total of 26 drones were allegedly shot down over Belgorod Oblast, 25 over Bryansk Oblast, 23 over Rostov Oblast, 8 over Krasnodar Krai, 5 over Stavropol Krai, 3 each over Kursk and Tambov Oblasts, 2 over Voronezh Oblast, 1 over Oryol Oblast, and 9 over the waters of the Sea of Azov.

Background: The Azot chemical plant has been attacked by drones for the second time in the past two months. In June, the plant suspended operations.

It is reported that this company supplies nitric acid used for producing HMX and RDX (explosives used in artillery shells) to the Sverdlov Plant in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

