NATO holds meeting of commanders on Patriot systems for Ukraine

On 23 July, NATO’s Allied Command Operations held a meeting at its headquarters with representatives of Alliance member states to ensure that Ukraine receives the Patriot air defence systems it urgently needs as quickly as possible.

Source: European Pravda, citing a senior NATO military official on condition of anonymity

Details: The North Atlantic Alliance is conducting consultations with its allies to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine without delay.

"This is not about a single one-day meeting. It is an ongoing process aimed at providing Ukraine with critically needed support as fast as possible," the NATO official stressed.

He said that Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Alexus Grynkewich spoke on 23 July with Germany’s Chief of Defence Staff to discuss military support for Ukraine and the transfer of Patriot systems.

"On Wednesday, SACEUR also took part in a separate meeting at NATO Headquarters in Brussels with representatives from Alliance states. These are just two of many meetings aimed at ensuring Ukraine receives everything it needs right now!" the source told European Pravda.

The official recalled General Grynkewich’s remarks at last week’s symposium in Wiesbaden, Germany, where he stated that providing Ukraine with air defence systems is a top priority for both himself and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"To meet that objective, I do intend to bring everyone together to look at what’s in the art of the possible. This will be tied to being able to sequence what flows into Ukraine now – things that Secretary Rubio has talked about. Capabilities that are in Europe can be moved more quickly than something coming off the production line. But the production line can be used to backfill the capabilities that others don’t need," Grynkewich explained at the time.

Background:

On 14 July, President Trump stated during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Washington that the United States would no longer provide weapons to Ukraine free of charge – European countries and Canada would now cover the cost.

On 22 July, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said his country had not yet received confirmation of when the US would deliver Patriot systems to replace those being sent to Ukraine.

As previously reported, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced at the start of the 29th Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting that Germany and the US had agreed to provide Ukraine with five Patriot air defence systems.

