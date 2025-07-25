Trump has not ruled out secondary sanctions against Russia ahead of 50-day deadline
Friday, 25 July 2025, 19:17
US President Donald Trump has allowed for the possibility of introducing secondary sanctions against Russia earlier than the 50-day deadline he previously announced.
Source: Trump speaking to journalists on 25 July, as reported by European Pravda
Details: A journalist asked Trump whether he is moving closer to imposing secondary sanctions against Russia.
"We’re looking at that whole situation. It could be that we’ll have to put secondary sanctions on there," he replied.
Asked whether this would be done sooner than the 50-day deadline, Trump replied: "Maybe, yes."
Background:
- After Trump gave Russia the 50-day deadline, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said the US president should not wait 50 days to impose secondary sanctions against Russia.
- Lithuania urged the US to impose crushing burdens on the Russian economy and those fuelling its aggression after the EU approved a long-awaited 18th package of sanctions against Russia.
- Later media reports suggested that Trump’s threat to punish Russia if it does not reach a ceasefire with Ukraine within 50 days had halted a bipartisan initiative in the Senate to introduce tough new sanctions against countries doing business with Moscow.
- White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Trump is in close communication with the Senate regarding sanctions against Russia, but wants to make decisions himself.
