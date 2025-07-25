Turkish president wants to organise meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, his office clarifies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s office has clarified that he seeks to organise a meeting between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, not Russia and the United States, following a misquote in the media.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Earlier, Turkish media quoted Erdoğan during a press conference on Friday, where he spoke of plans to hold talks with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump "to bring these leaders together in Istanbul".

Advertisement:

Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications later clarified these remarks in a statement: "By holding talks with President Putin and President Trump in the period ahead, maybe next week, we will strive to see if we can bring these leaders [Putin and Zelenskyy] together in Istanbul". [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

This implies that Erdoğan aims to arrange a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin through his contact with the Russian and US leaders.

Background:

On 23 July, a third round of peace talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations took place in Istanbul. The first round of talks was held in Istanbul on 16 May this year, and the second on 2 June.

At a briefing following the talks, Oleksandr Bevz, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, said that the Ukrainian side had once again proposed holding a leaders’ meeting in August.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!