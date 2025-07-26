Nighttime Russian assault on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to six

In Kharkiv, the number of casualties caused by Russian attacks and the subsequent rescue efforts has risen to six people.

Source: State Emergency Service on Telegram

Details: It is noted that emergency personnel managed to extinguish the fires caused by the Russian airstrike only after midday.

In total, six people were injured in this attack, including four employees of the State Emergency Service.

Emergency workers saved six people, including two children. Seventy personnel were deployed to manage the aftermath of the strike.

Background: On the night of 25-26 July, the Russians attacked the city of Kharkiv with ballistic missiles, guided bombs and UAVs, injuring five people, including three emergency workers.

