Hungarian PM slams Ukraine EU integration, alleges war spillover

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has once again opposed Ukraine’s accession to the EU, arguing it would bring war into the European Union.

European Pravda

Details: The Hungarian prime minister cautioned that the likelihood of a world war is steadily rising and Hungary must prepare to remain outside the conflict.

He noted that the previous world war was preceded by indicators such as heightened rivalry among major powers, a surge in armed conflicts and an intensified arms race. Hungary needs silence, peace and strategic calm, Orbán stressed.

"Ukraine should not be admitted to the European Union – which would also bring war – even if all of Brussels turns upside down," Orbán was quoted as saying on the Hungarian government’s website.

"The limits of Hungary’s diplomatic and power influence are clear. We must therefore prioritise regional peace. We need to forge peaceful alliances with everyone possible," Orbán emphasised.

He added that to stay out of war, Hungary must cultivate strong relations with all global power centres.

"It is essential that all great powers have economic and financial stakes in Hungary’s success, ensuring no one benefits from its destruction or weakening. A prerequisite for avoiding war is our ability to defend ourselves. There is still work to be done here, though defence spending already amounts to HUF 1.75 billion (€4.3 billion)," he said.

Orbán underscored the need for a national consensus that Hungary cannot be confined to any bloc. "We are part of the Western alliance system, but we must also engage in the Eastern economy," he added.

Background: Earlier, Orbán stated that his country is proposing "strategic cooperation" to Ukrainians rather than full integration into the European Union due to fears of the EU being drawn into the war.

