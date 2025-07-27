UK intelligence notes first cancellation of Russian Navy Day parade

UK intelligence has noted that Russia will cancel its Navy Day parade entirely for the first time.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence intelligence update from 27 July, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "It is almost certain that Day of the Russian Navy parades, originally expected to take place on Sunday 27 July 2025, have been cancelled across Russia due to force protection concerns."

Details: The UK Ministry of Defence recalled that from 2017 to 2024, the main Navy Day parade was held in St Petersburg. It featured reviews of naval vessels, some of which were brought in from other regions of Russia. Historically, ships and delegations from other countries also took part in the event.

Quote: "The main naval parade was reduced in scale in 2024, but this is the first time it has been cancelled since its 2017 inception. Small ceremonies will highly likely take place and Navy Day remains a Russian national holiday."

