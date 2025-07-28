National Police posts aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv – photos
A residential building has been damaged and five people, including a young child, have been injured in a Russian attack on the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.
Source: National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv
Quote: "The blast wave shattered the windows of a high-rise building from the fifth to the tenth floor, as a result of which five people suffered shrapnel wounds. Among those injured is a two-year-old girl who sustained cuts to her foot. They have been hospitalised."
Details: In addition, several cars parked in the courtyard of the building were damaged.
Investigative teams and bomb disposal experts are continuing to work at the scene.
Background: Earlier, Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that eight people had been injured in the Russian attack on the Darnytskyi district.
