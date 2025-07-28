All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

National Police posts aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 28 July 2025, 07:32
National Police posts aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv – photos
Policewoman recording damage caused by the Russian attack. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

A residential building has been damaged and five people, including a young child, have been injured in a Russian attack on the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

Source: National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv 

Quote: "The blast wave shattered the windows of a high-rise building from the fifth to the tenth floor, as a result of which five people suffered shrapnel wounds. Among those injured is a two-year-old girl who sustained cuts to her foot. They have been hospitalised."

Advertisement:
 
Shattered windows
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Details: In addition, several cars parked in the courtyard of the building were damaged.

 
Affected apartment
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Investigative teams and bomb disposal experts are continuing to work at the scene.

 
Damage caused by the Russian attack
Photo: National Police of Ukraine
 
Damage caused by the Russian attack
Photo: National Police of Ukraine 

Background: Earlier, Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that eight people had been injured in the Russian attack on the Darnytskyi district.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyivdrones
Advertisement:
Ukraine receives first Azerbaijani gas imports via new route
National Police posts aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv – photos
Protests in Kyiv enter sixth day over law concerning independence of anti-corruption agencies – photos
Ukraine to receive 33,000 AI strike kits for combat drones – FT
Zelenskyy after talking to von der Leyen: anti-corruption independence bill must be passed next week
Zelenskyy signs laws on asset recovery agency reform and on factoring
All News
Kyiv
Eight people injured in Russian UAV attack on Darnytskyi district of Kyiv
Protests in Kyiv enter sixth day over law concerning independence of anti-corruption agencies – photos
US congresswoman spreads lie that Kyiv protests are due to Zelenskyy's refusal to make deal with Russia
RECENT NEWS
11:31
Share of Ukrainian-made weapons in Defence Procurement Agency contracts exceeds 71%
10:48
Ukraine receives first Azerbaijani gas imports via new route
10:40
Lithuania searching for UAV spotted near Vilnius possibly launched from Belarus
09:37
Ukraine's air defence downs 311 out of 331 Russian aerial assets, Kinzhal missiles fail to reach targets
09:17
Third air-raid warning in one day in Ukraine: MiG takes off again, launches reported
08:55
Battlefield sees 158 combat clashes, 57 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
07:49
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires break out, two people injured
07:32
National Police posts aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv – photos
07:11
Russia loses 1,000 soldiers over past day
06:31
Poland scrambles fighter jets amid large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: