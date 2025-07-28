Ukrainian ambassador to Germany says Ukraine is set to receive 11 more IRIS-T air defence systems

Oleksii Makeiev, Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, has said that Ukraine has ordered a total of 18 IRIS-T SLM air defence systems from Germany, seven of which have already been delivered with another 11 to follow later.

Quote from Makeiev: "We’ve ordered 18 IRIS-T SLM systems in total – first 12, then another 4, and then 2 more. We have received 7 so far."

Details: He specified that each system currently being manufactured for Ukraine in Germany includes three SLM launchers (medium-range) and two SLS launchers (short-range).

"It’s a single integrated system," the ambassador emphasised.

When asked about the Patriot air defence systems and how many Ukraine hopes to receive with German support, Makeiev said the number is still being determined.

"We initially asked Germany to purchase two systems for us from the United States. After the Ramstein format meeting, it was publicly announced that partners were trying to source five systems. But in reality, we need ten or more," Makeiev stated.

He explained that the five or ten systems refer to the overall pool of European countries that have committed to supporting Ukraine.

"I believe it will eventually become clear who has contributed how much funding. Primarily, it’s about placing orders – that is, producing new systems. However, it’s also possible that some countries will agree to hand over existing systems sooner and then receive replacements from future production," Makeiev concluded.

As is known, since the beginning of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s term, the German government has stopped publicly disclosing information about new arms deliveries to Ukraine. Kyiv also no longer shares details about the German military assistance received.

Information surfaced recently in the media regarding a non-public list of weapons Ukraine is hoping to receive from Germany as military aid. Among the requested items were four new IRIS-T launchers.

In June, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany would provide Ukraine with an additional €1.9 billion in military assistance.

