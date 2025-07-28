All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian government appoints Tetiana Berezhna as acting minister of culture and strategic communications

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 28 July 2025, 22:06
Ukrainian government appoints Tetiana Berezhna as acting minister of culture and strategic communications
Tetiana Berezhna. Photo: Tetiana Berezhna on Instagram

The Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) has temporarily appointed Tetiana Berezhna as acting minister of culture and strategic communications.

Source: Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko

Quote: "The government has appointed Tetiana Berezhna as acting minister of culture and strategic communications.

Advertisement:

At a time of transformation for the ministry, it is essential to maintain effective governance, financial capacity and engagement with the cultural community. That is why the responsibilities of acting minister have been entrusted to an experienced manager with a strong background in public policy, international projects and cooperation with partners."

Details: It is reported that the key task for the new acting minister is to ensure proper funding for Ukrainian culture during wartime. Her priorities include assessing the sector's needs, intensifying dialogue with donors and securing additional resources. The Cabinet noted that Berezhna had already demonstrated effectiveness in these areas while serving at the Ministry of Economy.

Svyrydenko added that Berezhna had experience in implementing reforms, working in cultural diplomacy and in international partnerships. Moreover, Berezhna is serving as Ukraine’s commissioner for EXPO 2025 in Japan.

The government also expects cohesive work from the ministry’s team, emphasising the importance of retaining key deputy ministers Halyna Hryhorenko and Anastasiia Bondar, as well as other relevant experts.

Svyrydenko said that the Cabinet planned to later separate information policy and strategic communications into a separate area with a clear mandate and dedicated resources.

For reference: Tetiana Berezhna has served as deputy minister of economy of Ukraine since June 2022. She has a degree in law.

Background:

  • On 14 July 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had proposed Yuliia Svyrydenko, then First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, to lead the government, with then Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expected to take up the post of minister of defence.
  • Shmyhal submitted his letter of resignation to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) on 15 July. The resignation of the prime minister entails the resignation of the entire government.
  • On 16 July, during a meeting of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, President Zelenskyy introduced the future members of the new Cabinet of Ministers to MPs. At the time, it was noted that the Ministry of Culture would temporarily remain without a minister following the dismissal of Mykola Tochytskyi. A candidate for the post of minister was still being selected. The plan was to separate strategic communications and information policy from the ministry and transfer them to one of the agencies directly subordinate to Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ministry of Culture
Advertisement:
Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response
Ukrainian law enforcement prevent assassination of commander of Da Vinci Wolves battalion plotted by Russians – photos, video
updatedRussians attack prison facility in Zaporizhzhia: 17 killed, 42 injured – photos, video
EU warns Kyiv it will halt funding unless anti-corruption agencies' independence is restored
UpdatedDrones attack railway junction in Russia's Rostov Oblast – videos
Ukrainian government appoints Tetiana Berezhna as acting minister of culture and strategic communications
All News
Ministry of Culture
Ukrainian Culture Ministry to build storage facilities for evacuated art
Ukraine and Poland exchange lists of places for exhumation – Ukraine's Ministry of Culture
National joint 24/7 newscast will be streaming as long as war lasts – Ukraine's Culture Minister
RECENT NEWS
15:41
European Commission calls on Ukraine to select Ukrainian Economic Security Bureau head swiftly and in line with law
14:41
Ukraine calls for boycott of Russian delegation led by sanctioned diplomat Matvienko in Geneva
13:50
Polish logistics companies complain about lack of Ukrainian grain
13:44
UK condemns Russian strikes last night that killed 20 people
13:43
Ukrainian ambassador: "Germany understands we need our people back to rebuild the country"
13:42
Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response
13:26
Ukraine officially recognises deportation of Ukrainians from Poland in 1944–1951
13:24
Poland accuses Colombian national of arson attacks ordered by Russian intelligence
12:52
Russia attacks Kharkiv Oblast with MLRS: 5 killed, 3 more injured
12:48
Russian attack on Sumy Oblast damages tax service premises
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: