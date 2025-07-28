Ukrainian government appoints Tetiana Berezhna as acting minister of culture and strategic communications

The Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) has temporarily appointed Tetiana Berezhna as acting minister of culture and strategic communications.

Source: Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko

Quote: "The government has appointed Tetiana Berezhna as acting minister of culture and strategic communications.

At a time of transformation for the ministry, it is essential to maintain effective governance, financial capacity and engagement with the cultural community. That is why the responsibilities of acting minister have been entrusted to an experienced manager with a strong background in public policy, international projects and cooperation with partners."

Details: It is reported that the key task for the new acting minister is to ensure proper funding for Ukrainian culture during wartime. Her priorities include assessing the sector's needs, intensifying dialogue with donors and securing additional resources. The Cabinet noted that Berezhna had already demonstrated effectiveness in these areas while serving at the Ministry of Economy.

Svyrydenko added that Berezhna had experience in implementing reforms, working in cultural diplomacy and in international partnerships. Moreover, Berezhna is serving as Ukraine’s commissioner for EXPO 2025 in Japan.

The government also expects cohesive work from the ministry’s team, emphasising the importance of retaining key deputy ministers Halyna Hryhorenko and Anastasiia Bondar, as well as other relevant experts.

Svyrydenko said that the Cabinet planned to later separate information policy and strategic communications into a separate area with a clear mandate and dedicated resources.

For reference: Tetiana Berezhna has served as deputy minister of economy of Ukraine since June 2022. She has a degree in law.

Background:

On 14 July 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had proposed Yuliia Svyrydenko, then First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, to lead the government, with then Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expected to take up the post of minister of defence.

Shmyhal submitted his letter of resignation to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) on 15 July. The resignation of the prime minister entails the resignation of the entire government.

On 16 July, during a meeting of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, President Zelenskyy introduced the future members of the new Cabinet of Ministers to MPs. At the time, it was noted that the Ministry of Culture would temporarily remain without a minister following the dismissal of Mykola Tochytskyi. A candidate for the post of minister was still being selected. The plan was to separate strategic communications and information policy from the ministry and transfer them to one of the agencies directly subordinate to Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

