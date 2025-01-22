All Sections
Ukrainian Culture Ministry to build storage facilities for evacuated art

Anastasiia BolshakovaWednesday, 22 January 2025, 15:32
Ukrainian Culture Ministry to build storage facilities for evacuated art
The department of painting in the NAMU collection. Stock photo: platfor.ma

Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications is working with the government to create depositories to preserve cultural artefacts.

Source: Mykola Tochytskyi, Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications, on the Karpiak on Suspilne project, as reported by Suspilne Kultura (Culture)

Details: The plan involves building dual-purpose storage facilities that can house artworks and museum exhibits while also accommodating people. Two such facilities have already been approved, and construction is expected to begin soon.

The locations of these depositories are not being disclosed for security reasons.

This issue will also be on the agenda at the "Cultural Ramstein" meeting with ministers from other countries, as Ukraine has an acute shortage of such facilities. Conversations about exhibiting evacuated artefacts are underway with international partners.

Background: The idea of shelters for cultural treasures was first announced by Rostyslav Karandieiev, Tochytskyi’s predecessor and acting minister, in the summer of 2024. Karandieiev said the ministry had been negotiating funding for construction with Japan, Poland and Sweden.

