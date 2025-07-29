Belarusian Defence Ministry claims to have downed drone near Minsk

Belarus has reported that its air defence forces shot down an "unidentified aerial asset" over one of Minsk’s districts on the night of 28-29 July.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Belarusian Ministry of Defence

Details: The ministry noted that at around 02:00, an unidentified aerial asset was detected in Belarusian airspace and was later identified as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

"As a result of electronic warfare efforts, the UAV crashed at 02:33 near 72 Matusyevich Street in the city of Minsk. There were no casualties," the statement reads.

In response to the incident, Belarusian authorities said they were taking additional measures to tighten control over the country’s airspace.

Background: The incident comes amidst growing concerns over unidentified aerial assets violating the airspace of various countries. Notably, on the morning of 28 July, a drone resembling a Shahed-type UAV entered Lithuanian airspace.

