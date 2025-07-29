The day Trump gave Putin a new deadline, Russia killed 22 people in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

On 28 July, the day that US President Donald Trump announced a new deadline for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to end the war he started, Russian troops killed 22 civilians in Ukraine.

Quote: "As of now, it is known that in just one past day – when everyone once again felt a sense of hope that the killing might stop – the Russian army killed 22 people in Ukraine. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Another 85 people were wounded. Seventy-three Ukrainian cities and villages came under Russian attack."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Russia continued to kill civilians on 29 July.

"At 02:00 last night, the Russians launched a missile strike on the city of Kamianske, targeting the city hospital. Three people were killed in the attack, including a pregnant woman. Her name was Diana. She was only 23 years old," Zelenskyy said.

He recalled that late on 28 July, the Russians struck the territory of a correctional facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing 17 people and injuring another 42.

"And this was done after a completely clear position was voiced by the United States – a position supported by the world – that Russia must end this war and move to diplomacy," Zelenskyy stressed.

He once again urged the world to force Russia to pursue peace by applying "very harsh and truly painful" sanctions pressure.

Background: On 28 July, Trump announced a new deadline for Putin to resolve the war he launched against Ukraine. The US president said the new deadline would be "approximately 10–12 days from today [by 6–8 August – ed.]".

