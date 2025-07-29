All Sections
Russians hit fire engine in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast with FPV drone: two wounded – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 29 July 2025, 12:35
A vehicle hit by a Russian FPV drone. Photo: Kostiantynivka Military Administration

A Russian strike FPV drone has hit a fire engine in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: two members of the city fire brigade were injured.

Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: According to the city military administration, Russian troops conducted another hostile attack on the city of Kostiantynivka using a strike FPV drone on the morning of 29 July. A service vehicle, owned by a municipal enterprise, was hit. Two employees of the city fire brigade were injured as a result of the attack.

The interior of the damaged vehicle
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

More details: At the time of the attack, employees of the municipal utility company were evacuating civilians from the danger zone. The Russian drone hit the vehicle while it was moving, damaging it and injuring the employees.

The affected individuals were provided with medical assistance.

 
People affected by the Russian drone attack
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Horbunov: "This attack is yet another manifestation of cynical aggression on the part of the Russian occupiers, directed not only against civilian infrastructure, but also against those who perform vital tasks every day to protect and rescue the civilian population.

The enemy deliberately attacks those who risk their lives on the humanitarian front line for the safety of others. Such actions are not just a violation of international humanitarian law – they are part of a systematic tactic of intimidation, destabilisation of the region and terror against civilians."

