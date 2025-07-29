All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia launches missile strike on Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit: three people killed, 18 injured

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 29 July 2025, 23:13
Russia launches missile strike on Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit: three people killed, 18 injured
An explosion. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces struck a training unit of the Ukrainian Ground Forces with missiles on 29 July. Three servicemen have been reported killed and 18 more injured.

Source: Ukrainian Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "On 29 July, the enemy carried out a missile strike on one of the training units of the Ukrainian Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Despite the safety measures taken, losses among our personnel unfortunately could not be avoided entirely. As of 21:30, three servicemen have been reported killed and 18 more injured. The appropriate emergency services are working at the scene. Those injured are being promptly provided with the necessary medical treatment."

Details: A special commission headed by the Chief of the Military Law Enforcement Service of Ukraine has been set up to determine the causes and circumstances of the incident, and an official investigation has been launched.

"If it is proven that the deaths and injuries of military personnel were caused by the actions or inaction of officials, those responsible will be held strictly accountable," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said. 

Background: 

  • On 1 June, Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, killing at least 12 people and injuring more than 60.
  • Ground Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi resigned that same day over the tragedy, noting that as commander he had been unable to fully ensure that his orders were carried out.
  • It later emerged that Drapatyi would remain in service.
  • On 3 June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Mykhailo Drapatyi as Commander of the Joint Forces and noted that he would focus exclusively on combat issues.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warcombat action
Advertisement:
Trump says he will allow Ukrainian refugees to remain in US until end of war
Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency
updatedRussians damage railway station in Pavlohrad; livestock killed, two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Ukrainian military warns of encirclement risk near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad
Zelenskyy urges Ukrainian MPs to vote to restore anti-corruption agencies' independence
Russian billionaire loses UK court case, sanctions remain in place – Reuters
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russians advance near several settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Five dead, four wounded as Russia targets aid queue in Kharkiv Oblast
Pregnant woman, 23, killed in Russian missile strike on maternity hospital in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
10:57
Ukrainian special forces kill 7 Russian soldiers and seize positions on North Slobozhanshchyna front – video
10:15
Trump says he will allow Ukrainian refugees to remain in US until end of war
09:28
Russia attacks Ukraine with 78 UAVs, including 8 jet-powered drones in country's north
09:08
Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency
08:44
Russians carry out 63 attacks on Pokrovsk front alone over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:30
Russian rocket artillery hits Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast: houses damaged
07:45
updatedRussians damage railway station in Pavlohrad; livestock killed, two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
07:08
Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day
04:58
US senator on sanctions bill: Putin doesn't deserve more time
03:10
Russians advance near several settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: