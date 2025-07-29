Russia launches missile strike on Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit: three people killed, 18 injured

Russian forces struck a training unit of the Ukrainian Ground Forces with missiles on 29 July. Three servicemen have been reported killed and 18 more injured.

Source: Ukrainian Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "On 29 July, the enemy carried out a missile strike on one of the training units of the Ukrainian Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Despite the safety measures taken, losses among our personnel unfortunately could not be avoided entirely. As of 21:30, three servicemen have been reported killed and 18 more injured. The appropriate emergency services are working at the scene. Those injured are being promptly provided with the necessary medical treatment."

Details: A special commission headed by the Chief of the Military Law Enforcement Service of Ukraine has been set up to determine the causes and circumstances of the incident, and an official investigation has been launched.

"If it is proven that the deaths and injuries of military personnel were caused by the actions or inaction of officials, those responsible will be held strictly accountable," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

Background:

On 1 June, Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, killing at least 12 people and injuring more than 60.

Ground Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi resigned that same day over the tragedy, noting that as commander he had been unable to fully ensure that his orders were carried out.

It later emerged that Drapatyi would remain in service.

On 3 June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Mykhailo Drapatyi as Commander of the Joint Forces and noted that he would focus exclusively on combat issues.

