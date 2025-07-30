All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with 78 UAVs, including 8 jet-powered drones in country's north

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 30 July 2025, 09:28
A mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 78 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types on the night of 29-30 July. Ukrainian air defence has managed to down 51 drones, but hits have also been recorded.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force 

Quote: "As of 09:00, air defence has downed or jammed 51 enemy Shahed UAVs in the country's north and east.

Hits by 27 UAVs have been recorded in seven locations and debris from downed drones fell in two locations."

Details: Starting at 22:30 on 29 July, the drones were launched from the Russian cities of Oryol and Kursk as well as Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Air Force reported that a notable feature of the nighttime attack was Russia's use of up to eight jet-powered drones in Ukraine's north.

The aerial attack has been repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces.

Background: The Russians are upgrading their Shahed UAVs to better evade Ukrainian interceptor drones, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation. He also added that "Russia will definitely switch to jet-powered drones and we need to work on this."

