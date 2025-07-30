All Sections
Ukrainian intelligence presents new evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 30 July 2025, 12:06
Information about a child abducted by the Russians. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has reported that it has obtained new evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) on Telegram

Quote: "As part of a large-scale cyber operation, Ukrainian intelligence officers gained access to servers belonging to the so-called 'government of Crimea'. These resources contained documents confirming the forced relocation of children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine’s Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts."

Details: Intelligence officials say they accessed "several thousand lists" documenting abducted children. They also obtained personal files on abducted children left without guardians, illegal decisions assigning Russian citizens as new guardians of orphaned Ukrainian children, and addresses of the children’s new places of residence.

 
Evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children.
Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

According to DIU spokesperson Andrii Yusov, "thousands of files containing invaluable evidence for judicial proceedings" have been handed over to law enforcement.

 
Evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children.
Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

"The information obtained will make it possible to locate and bring back the abducted children to their homeland and to hold those responsible for the crime to account," Yusov said.

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that during negotiations in Istanbul on 2 June, the Russian delegation effectively admitted to abducting Ukrainian children. However, they refused to disclose the exact number.
  • Earlier, Ukraine reported that Russia had unlawfully deported at least 19,546 Ukrainian children.

