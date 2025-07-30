Ukrainian Parliament's specialised committee unanimously backs restoration of anti-corruption agencies' independence

The Verkhovna Rada's (Ukrainian Parliament) profile committee on law enforcement has unanimously supported presidential bill No. 13533, which restores the independence taken away from Ukraineʼs anti-corruption agencies.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP from the Holos (Voice) faction, on Telegram

Quote from Zhelezniak: "Bill No. 13533 on the restoration of the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) was supported by the relevant committee on law enforcement in its entirety and without any changes to the text as registered."

Details: Zhelezniak added that there were no votes against or abstentions. A total of 19 MPs voted in favour, meaning the decision was unanimous.

This decision will be put to a vote in the Verkhovna Rada on 31 July in two readings.

The MP believes there will be more than enough votes to adopt the decision.

Background:

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted in favour of draft law No. 12414, making NABU and SAPO dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed it into law that evening.

Protests were held in many cities across Ukraine after the law was passed.

After that, Zelenskyy promised to submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "empower the law enforcement system" and preserve "all provisions necessary for the independence of anti-corruption institutions".

NABU stated that Zelenskyy's bill would reinstate all the powers and guarantees of independence for NABU and SAPO.

