Ukrainian foreign minister after Russian attack on Kyiv: Trump was too patient with Putin trying to find solution

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called for maximum pressure on the Kremlin following another Russian attack on Kyiv. He has stated that Vladimir Putin is deliberately prolonging the war and has no intention of stopping the aggression, despite having no chance of victory, while US President Donald Trump has shown too much patience.

Details: Sybiha shared a photo of a destroyed entrance to a nine-storey building in Kyiv and reported that the overnight strikes had resulted in fatalities. Some people remain trapped under the rubble, and schools and hospitals have also been damaged.

It's a horrible morning in Kyiv. The brutal Russian strikes destroyed entire residential buildings and damaged schools and hospitals. Civilians are injured and killed. There are still people under the rubble.



"It is probably time to reduce to zero all of the timeframes that had been given to Putin to demonstrate a constructive approach. President Trump has been very generous and very patient with Putin, trying to find a solution," Subiha said.

He added that Putin is clearly acting with intent.

"Because the entire existence of this war criminal is based on this senseless war, which he cannot win but refuses to end. [...] It's time to make him feel the pain and consequences of his choices. It's time to put maximum pressure on Moscow. It is time to synchronise all sanctions steps. It's time to achieve peace through strength," Sybiha stressed.

The latest reports indicate that at least six people have been killed in the night attack on Kyiv, including a child.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said recently that President Donald Trump is losing patience while waiting for tangible steps from Moscow to end the war.

Trump stated that the US would begin imposing tariffs and other measures against Russia in ten days if Moscow fails to show progress in ending the war in Ukraine.

