Trump losing patience with Russia, US secretary of state says

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that President Donald Trump is losing patience and willingness to continue waiting for steps from the Russian side that would lead to an end to the war in Ukraine.

Source: Rubio on Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: Rubio mentioned phone calls between Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin that led nowhere.

Quote: "He [Trump] is losing his patience. He is losing his willingness to continue to wait for the Russian side to do something here to bring an end to this war. That wasn’t his war, but he wants to see it come to an end."

Details: Rubio said Russia is just stalling for time.

"He [Trump] is not going to fall into that trap of being pulled into endless talks about talks," the US secretary of state said.

Background:

Trump has allowed for the possibility of introducing secondary sanctions against Russia earlier than the 50-day deadline he previously announced.

After Trump gave Russia the 50-day deadline, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said the US president should not wait 50 days to impose secondary sanctions against Russia.

Later media reports suggested that Trump’s threat to punish Russia if it does not reach a ceasefire with Ukraine within 50 days had halted a bipartisan initiative in the Senate to introduce tough new sanctions against countries doing business with Moscow.

