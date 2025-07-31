All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force about Russian attack on Kyiv: Missiles flew from Kursk Oblast at ultra-low altitudes

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 31 July 2025, 13:15
Launch of an Iskander cruise missile. Stock photo: public sources

The Iskander-K cruise missiles used by Russia to attack Kyiv on 31 July were launched at ultra-low altitudes, making their detection and interception more challenging. Ukrainian air defence managed to destroy just three out of eight of these missiles.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of Communications of Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "All missiles are dangerous. Some are intercepted more effectively, others less so. As for the missiles that attacked Kyiv Oblast today – these are ground-launched cruise missiles, the Iskander-K. They are also among the most frequently used missiles by Russia, along with the Kh-101 and Kalibr."

Details: Ihnat said that while these missiles belong to the same class, they present specific interception challenges.

The Air Force reports that the best interception rate applies to Kh-101 cruise missiles: over 2,500 have been launched and around 2,000 have been destroyed by air defence. Kalibr missiles rank second, with more than half intercepted. Unfortunately, Iskander-K have proved the most challenging, as fewer than half of these missiles have been shot down.

Ihnat noted the Iskander-K is just as dangerous as the Iskander-M ballistic missile because of its short flight time.

This time, the Russians launched the cruise missiles from Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which is located relatively close to Kyiv.

Quote: "This means there is very little time for detection and response. Another tactic the Russians use is ultra-low altitudes, following riverbeds and terrain features, forcing the missile close to the ground, which makes it hard to detect for our air defence. The enemy has already used this method before, and today only three out of eight missiles were successfully intercepted."

Background:

  • On the night of 30-31 July, Russia attacked Ukraine with 317 drones and missiles, most of them targeting Kyiv. Air defence downed 291 aerial assets, but successful hits and falling debris led to casualties.
  • As of 13:00, eight people, including a child, have been killed and 124 injured in a Russian combined attack on Kyiv. 

