Hromadske journalist and dean of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy injured at their home in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos

Nataliia Mazina, a journalist from Ukrainian public broadcaster Hromadske, and her husband Dmytro Mazin have been injured in a Russian drone strike on the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. Their flat has been damaged. The home of Kateryna Soliar, a presenter at Ukrainian TV channel 24 Kanal, has also been damaged.

Source: Hromadske and 24 Kanal

Details: Nataliia Mazina said that during the drone attack, she and her husband remained in their corridor.

"Then, when it calmed down a bit and only a few drones were left, we went to sleep. We woke up to a loud explosion. It was around 04:40. The window opposite our front door was blown out," Nataliia said.

The explosion shattered glass across the room. The couple, who were lying on the floor, suffered shrapnel wounds.

"We smelled smoke, looked outside, and saw a car on fire, a huge blaze. We didn’t realise the entrance that had been destroyed was part of the apartment building near us, because you had to go outside to see it," Nataliia added.

The entrance to her building is located 20 metres from the apartment building where an entire entrance was destroyed. Nataliia said that after the explosion "we heard screams, and everyone ran outside".

"I started packing my laptop. Barefoot, but I packed my work laptop. I put on one of my husband’s shoes and another rubber one. In my nightgown, just as I slept, I ran out into the street," the journalist said.

The Mazins’ flat. Photo: Hromadske

Nataliia and her husband suffered leg injuries. The windows of their home were blown out, the doors were ripped off, and their car was also damaged.

The Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, where Dmytro Mazin is the dean of the Faculty of Humanities, said the Mazins’ flat is currently uninhabitable and announced a fundraiser to help the family.

Presenter of 24 Kanal Kateryna Soliar said that on this night she decided to sleep in the corridor, and this decision probably saved her life.

Kateryna’s flat. Photo: 24 Kanal

"Basically, I’m alive… My hands are still shaking, but I’m okay," Kateryna said in a video she recorded after the attack.

The presenter showed her flat after the strike. She said the explosion tore off doors and shattered windows in her home.

Background:

On the night of 30-31 July, Russia attacked Ukraine with 317 drones and missiles, most of them targeting Kyiv. Air defence downed 291 aerial assets, but successful hits and falling debris led to casualties.

On the night of 28-29 July, a pregnant woman was killed in a Russian strike on a maternity hospital in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

