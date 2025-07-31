Ukraine's Presidential Brigade reveals moment Russian Iskander-K missile was downed over Kyiv – video

The Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi has released footage of the moment a Russian Iskander-K missile heading for Kyiv was shot down.

Source: Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi

Quote: "The moment the enemy missile was shot down was captured on video! During the overnight air attack on Kyiv, a crew from the MANPADS unit of our brigade's Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Division shot down a Russian Iskander-K missile."

Advertisement:

Details: Earlier, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of Air Force Command, explained that the Iskander-K cruise missile is no less dangerous than the Iskander-M ballistic missile, as its flight time is very short.

This time, the Russians launched cruise missiles from Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which is relatively close to Kyiv. That meant there was very little time to detect them and respond. Another aspect of the Russians’ tactics is the extremely low altitudes – the missile hugs the terrain, making it difficult for air defences to detect.

Only three out of eight missiles were intercepted during the night.

Background: On the night of 30-31 July, Russia launched 317 drones and missiles on Ukraine, most of which targeted Kyiv. Ukrainian air defences intercepted 291 aerial assets.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!