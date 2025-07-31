All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US secretary of state on former Russian president's rhetoric: Unlikely to have any impact

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 31 July 2025, 20:50
US secretary of state on former Russian president's rhetoric: Unlikely to have any impact
Marco Rubio. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed the threats made by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council,  amid President Donald Trump's deadline for a ceasefire.

Source: Rubio in an interview with Fox Radio, published by the State Department press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rubio believes Medvedev is "not a relevant player in Russian politics".

Advertisement:

"He's not a decision maker. He's not in any of the meetings or conversations we've ever had," he added.

Rubio noted that Medvedev had served as Russia's president for four years but referred to him as a "placeholder" for Vladimir Putin: "So I wouldn't call him a relevant decision maker."

"But by the same token, obviously he's someone who once held office there and is still in a role in government, and his words are going to have impact in sort of being the provocateur and things of that nature," he said.

Rubio expressed doubt that Medvedev's words reflect Russia's official position and added that they are unlikely "to be a factor".

Background: 

  • Earlier this week, Trump said that the US would begin imposing tariffs and other measures against Russia in 10 days if Moscow does not show progress in ending the war in Ukraine.
  • In response, Medvedev said that Trump was playing a game of ultimatums with Russia. He also stated that each new ultimatum is a threat and a step toward war, specifying that it would not be a war between Russia and Ukraine, but with the US.
  • In turn, Trump said that Medvedev should "watch his words" and that he was going too far.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAMedvedevRussia
Advertisement:
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second child confirmed killed, death toll rises to
European Commission expects Ukraine to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau without delay
updatedRussia hits centre of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed, 11 injured – video
Polish president pledges aid to Ukraine, raises historical demands during call with Zelenskyy
Ukrainian parliament approves law on restoring independence for key anti-corruption agencies
People protesting near Ukrainian parliament for independence of anti-corruption agencies – photos
All News
USA
FBI finds secret documents on Trump-Russia ties in "burn bags" – Fox News
Daughter of Trump's envoy Kellogg after Russian attack on Kyiv: This is Putin's response to deadline
US senator responds to Kremlin's claim of "immunity" to sanctions: Trump is changing the game
RECENT NEWS
21:38
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second child confirmed killed, death toll rises to
20:54
Zelenskyy calls claims of Chasiv Yar's occupation "Russian fake"
20:50
US secretary of state on former Russian president's rhetoric: Unlikely to have any impact
20:16
Ukraine's Presidential Brigade reveals moment Russian Iskander-K missile was downed over Kyiv – video
20:15
Patrol police officer killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
19:41
Germany expects further reforms from Ukraine after adoption of law on anti-corruption agencies' independence
19:15
Norway welcomes adoption of law restoring Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies independence
18:39
updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 15
18:23
Nearly 700 hectares of crops destroyed by Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
18:15
Russian strike on Kramatorsk completely destroys residential building and damages 10 more – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: