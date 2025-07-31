US secretary of state on former Russian president's rhetoric: Unlikely to have any impact

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed the threats made by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, amid President Donald Trump's deadline for a ceasefire.

Source: Rubio in an interview with Fox Radio, published by the State Department press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rubio believes Medvedev is "not a relevant player in Russian politics".

Advertisement:

"He's not a decision maker. He's not in any of the meetings or conversations we've ever had," he added.

Rubio noted that Medvedev had served as Russia's president for four years but referred to him as a "placeholder" for Vladimir Putin: "So I wouldn't call him a relevant decision maker."

"But by the same token, obviously he's someone who once held office there and is still in a role in government, and his words are going to have impact in sort of being the provocateur and things of that nature," he said.

Rubio expressed doubt that Medvedev's words reflect Russia's official position and added that they are unlikely "to be a factor".

Background:

Earlier this week, Trump said that the US would begin imposing tariffs and other measures against Russia in 10 days if Moscow does not show progress in ending the war in Ukraine.

In response, Medvedev said that Trump was playing a game of ultimatums with Russia. He also stated that each new ultimatum is a threat and a step toward war, specifying that it would not be a war between Russia and Ukraine, but with the US.

In turn, Trump said that Medvedev should "watch his words" and that he was going too far.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!