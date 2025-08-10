All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Moldova warns of fake video showing troops using images of Russian soldiers for target practice

Ivanna Kostina, Olga KatsimonSunday, 10 August 2025, 14:02
Moldova warns of fake video showing troops using images of Russian soldiers for target practice
Moldovan infantrymen. Photo: Moldova's Ministry of Internal Affairs

Moldova's Ministry of Defence has reported the circulation of a fabricated video on social media, which is believed to be connected to this year's international military exercises, Fire Shield.

Source: European Pravda, citing Moldovan news outlet Newsmaker

Details: The defence ministry said the video shared on Telegram shows participants in the exercises supposedly shooting at targets depicting Russian soldiers. The ministry emphasised that this video was created using artificial intelligence and supplemented with archive footage from other exercises.

Advertisement:

Quote: "These videos have no connection to this year's exercises. The aircraft, parachute jumps, terrain of the training grounds and other video elements also do not reflect the reality of the Fire Shield 2025 exercises. The purpose of such videos is to sow fear, undermine trust in state institutions and destabilise society."

Background:

  • From 4 to 18 August, military exercises called Fire Shield are taking place in Moldova with the participation of soldiers from the country's National Army and Romanian and American military personnel.
  • The exercises are taking place at National Army training centres, which is why military equipment can be seen moving on the country's roads.
  • The Moldovan border police recently denied reports that Ukrainian border guards could enter the country up to 1.5 km to pursue violators.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

disinformationMoldovaRussiaarmy
Advertisement:
Russia not planning to give back occupied land to Ukraine or make peace – WP
Ukraine's Air Force destroys Russian battalion command post in Kherson Oblast
Zelenskyy may visit Alaska during Putin-Trump talks – CNN
One dead as naval mine explodes near beach in Odesa Oblast – video
Slovak PM calls Ukraine "grass" in dispute between "elephants", Kyiv reacts
Ukrainian forces liberate Bezsalivka in Sumy Oblast
All News
disinformation
Russia spreads false claims about Ukraine to discredit POW exchange process
Moldova warns Russia will try to influence voters across Europe
Ukraine's Embassy in Poland refutes doctored video of ambassador's Volyn tragedy speech
RECENT NEWS
16:48
EU diplomacy chief convenes foreign ministers: US-Russia deal must include Ukraine and EU
16:13
Zelenskyy speaks with presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan: state cannot be regarded as "territory"
16:02
Russia not planning to give back occupied land to Ukraine or make peace – WP
15:30
Ukraine's Air Force destroys Russian battalion command post in Kherson Oblast
14:50
Russian drones attack civilians in Kherson Oblast, two killed
14:32
Zelenskyy may visit Alaska during Putin-Trump talks – CNN
14:02
Moldova warns of fake video showing troops using images of Russian soldiers for target practice
13:45
Ukrainian wakeboarder, 17, wins silver medal at 2025 World Games
13:30
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Saratov oil refinery in Russia
12:45
One dead as naval mine explodes near beach in Odesa Oblast – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: