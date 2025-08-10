Moldova warns of fake video showing troops using images of Russian soldiers for target practice

Moldova's Ministry of Defence has reported the circulation of a fabricated video on social media, which is believed to be connected to this year's international military exercises, Fire Shield.

Details: The defence ministry said the video shared on Telegram shows participants in the exercises supposedly shooting at targets depicting Russian soldiers. The ministry emphasised that this video was created using artificial intelligence and supplemented with archive footage from other exercises.

Quote: "These videos have no connection to this year's exercises. The aircraft, parachute jumps, terrain of the training grounds and other video elements also do not reflect the reality of the Fire Shield 2025 exercises. The purpose of such videos is to sow fear, undermine trust in state institutions and destabilise society."

From 4 to 18 August, military exercises called Fire Shield are taking place in Moldova with the participation of soldiers from the country's National Army and Romanian and American military personnel.

The exercises are taking place at National Army training centres, which is why military equipment can be seen moving on the country's roads.

The Moldovan border police recently denied reports that Ukrainian border guards could enter the country up to 1.5 km to pursue violators.

