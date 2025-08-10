All Sections
EU diplomacy chief: Russia hopes talks will help it avoid US sanctions

Tetyana Vysotska, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 August 2025, 18:42
Kaja Kallas. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that by agreeing to peace talks, Russia is trying to avoid sanctions announced by US President Donald Trump and will not stop its war against Ukraine until it feels pressure from the United States.

Source: Kallas in a statement, obtained by European Pravda

Details: The statement reads that the course of Russia’s war against Ukraine could be changed by pressure from the US president, as Russia agreed to peace negotiations to avoid American sanctions.

Quote: "Moscow hopes its offer for dialogue will help avoid US sanctions. But Russia’s history of broken pledges and treaties has created deep distrust on both sides of the Atlantic." 

Details: Kallas noted that "President Trump’s stance on Russia has hardened".

"US pressure on Moscow could turn this war around. Moscow won’t stop unless they feel they can’t continue," the EU’s chief diplomat stressed.

Background: 

