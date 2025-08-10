EU diplomacy chief: Russia hopes talks will help it avoid US sanctions

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that by agreeing to peace talks, Russia is trying to avoid sanctions announced by US President Donald Trump and will not stop its war against Ukraine until it feels pressure from the United States.

Source: Kallas in a statement, obtained by European Pravda

Details: The statement reads that the course of Russia’s war against Ukraine could be changed by pressure from the US president, as Russia agreed to peace negotiations to avoid American sanctions.

Quote: "Moscow hopes its offer for dialogue will help avoid US sanctions. But Russia’s history of broken pledges and treaties has created deep distrust on both sides of the Atlantic."

Details: Kallas noted that "President Trump’s stance on Russia has hardened".

"US pressure on Moscow could turn this war around. Moscow won’t stop unless they feel they can’t continue," the EU’s chief diplomat stressed.

On Monday 11 August, Kallas will convene a meeting of European foreign ministers to discuss the next steps regarding the peace process in Ukraine.

The Trump-Putin meeting is scheduled to take place in Alaska on 15 August, amid media reports that Washington and Moscow are supposedly seeking an agreement to halt the war in Ukraine that could cement Russia’s occupation of part of its territory.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine".

On the night of 9-10 August, a joint statement addressed to Trump and Putin was released by the leaders of France, Italy, Germany, Poland, the UK, the president of the European Commission, and the president of Finland.

