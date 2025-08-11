Ukrainian air defence downs 59 Russian drones, 12 UAVs hit targets

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 71 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types starting from the evening of 10 August. Ukrainian air defence has managed to destroy 59 drones, but hits have also been recorded.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 08:00, air defence had downed or jammed 59 enemy Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types in the country's north, south, and east.

Advertisement:

Hits by 12 UAVs were recorded in six locations and the falling of downed drones (debris) in one location."

Details: Drones from the Russian cities of Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!