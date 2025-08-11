All Sections
Trump slips up twice during briefing, saying he's "going to Russia" to meet Putin

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 11 August 2025, 20:08
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump said twice during a press conference that he is "going to Russia" as he was discussing his upcoming talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Trump’s first slip-up came as he was talking about the situation in Washington: "This is a tragic emergency, and it's embarrassing for me to be up here. You know, I’m going to see Putin – I'm going to Russia on Friday."

Later on during the briefing, the US president repeated the gaffe, saying again that he is going to Russia.

"We’re going to Russia. It's going to be a big deal," Trump said. 

Background:

  • Trump said during the press conference that he expects his meeting with Putin to be "good", though he did not rule out that the outcome might be negative.
  • Trump also said he was not happy about the fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has argued that Ukraine’s Constitution would need to be amended in order for territory to be exchanged as part of a potential peace deal.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

