Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 12 August 2025, 01:16
Saratov oil refinery in Russia halts oil intake after drone attack – Bloomberg
Fire. Photo: social media

Bloomberg has stated that the Russian oil refinery in Saratov, owned by the Russian state-owned company Rosneft, has stopped receiving crude oil after a drone attack on Sunday 10 August.

Source: Bloomberg, citing informed sources

Details: Bloomberg noted that this refinery is the third to have been damaged by drone strikes this month.

Quote: "Russian and Ukrainian military forces have been exchanging air strikes ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his counterpart Vladimir Putin scheduled for this Friday."

Details: The Saratov refinery, located in Russia's Povolzhye (the Volga region), has a design capacity of around 140,000 barrels of oil per day.

Bloomberg added that its prolonged shutdown could affect domestic petrol supplies just as demand for fuel is showing seasonal growth.

Background:

