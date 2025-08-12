UK and Canadian PMs emphasise peace must be built with Ukraine, not imposed on it

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney welcomed international efforts to stop the Russo-Ukrainian war but warned against "imposing" an agreement on Ukraine during a phone call on 11 August.

Source: European Pravda, citing Starmer's office

Quote: "They welcomed continued international efforts, led by President Trump, to bring peace and agreed that this must be built with Ukraine – not imposed upon it."

Advertisement:

Details: The leaders discussed their unwavering support for Ukraine and the current work aimed at ending the killings and bringing an end to Russia's aggressive war.

Both leaders emphasised that Ukraine's future should be marked by freedom, sovereignty and self-determination.

Starmer and Carney agreed to continue close cooperation with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the coming days.

Background:

Zelenskyy recently stated that Ukraine would not make territorial concessions to Russia during the discussion of the peace agreement. He pointed out that "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will deviate from this – and no one will be able to."

US Vice President JD Vance has suggested that neither Ukraine nor Russia will be happy with the outcome of the US-brokered settlement of the war.

Large-scale online talks are planned for 13 August in various combinations, involving European leaders, the US and Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!