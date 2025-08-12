Russia attacks Ukraine with 48 UAVs and Iskander ballistic missiles overnight: 12 drones and 3 missiles reach their targets
Russian forces launched an attack on Ukrainian cities on the night of 11-12 August using 48 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of decoy drones, as well as four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.
Source: Air Force on Telegram
Details: The strike UAVs targeted Sumy and Donetsk oblasts, while the missiles struck Chernihiv Oblast.
Early reports indicate that as of 09:00, air defence had shot down or jammed 36 Shahed-type UAVs and various types of decoy drones over Ukraine’s north and east.
Twelve UAVs and three missiles hit seven locations.
Ukraine's defence forces repelled the air attack with anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups.
Background: One serviceman was killed and another 23 injured in a Russian missile strike on the grounds of one of the Ukrainian Ground Forces’ training units on the night of 11-12 August.
