Russians strike Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit overnight: 1 killed, 23 injured

One serviceman has been killed and 23 injured in a Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit on the night of 11-12 August.

Source: Ukrainian Ground Forces

Quote: "Despite taking security measures, a group of servicemen entered an area under fire from cluster munitions while moving to specially equipped shelters and bunkers. One fatality and 11 wounded with injuries of varying severity have been confirmed. Another 12 servicemen sought medical treatment, complaining of acoustic trauma and acute stress reaction."

Details: Those affected received medical treatment and all the appropriate services are working at the scene.

Background:

On the night of 11-12 August, an air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and several oblasts due to the threat of Russian ballistic weapons.

Ukraine's Air Forces reported "high-speed aerial assets in the east of Chernihiv Oblast moving westwards" and a minute later added that "the object is moving further from Nizhyn towards the settlement of Desna".

