All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: We won't leave Donbas, it's a springboard for new Russian offensive

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 12 August 2025, 20:30
Zelenskyy: We won't leave Donbas, it's a springboard for new Russian offensive
Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ruled out the possibility of withdrawing Ukrainian troops from the non-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast as a precondition for a full ceasefire.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists on 12 August, as reported by Suspilne

Quote: "We will not leave Donbas. We cannot do this. For the Russians, Donbas is a springboard for a future new offensive. In a few years, Putin will have an open path to Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. And not only that, but also to Kharkiv. Right now, they want to give them about 9,000 square kilometres, roughly 30% of all of Donetsk Oblast [the size of the non-occupied territory – ed.], and that is a springboard for new aggression."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy confirmed that he had referenced the Constitution in his conversation with Trump.

Quote: "I am not going to surrender my country because I have no right to do so. And it’s not about hiding behind the Constitution. Is the state private property? Is 30% of Donetsk Oblast my private property? Territorial exchanges are a very complex matter that cannot be separated from security guarantees for Ukraine."

More details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s position remains unchanged: first, a ceasefire, and then negotiations on other issues. Meanwhile, territorial matters cannot be discussed without Ukraine’s participation.

Background:

  • Zelenskyy has previously said that Ukraine will not make territorial concessions to Russia in talks on a peace deal, stressing that "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine, and no one will step back from it or be able to do so."
  • US President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with the argument that any territorial exchanges under a potential peace agreement would require constitutional amendments.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastLuhansk OblastZelenskyynegotiations
Advertisement:
updatedSearches conducted in Bulgaria at request of National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in case involving corrupt arms purchases
​​Zelenskyy instructs to simplify border crossing for young Ukrainians under 22
Ukrainian military deny Russian breakthrough near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia fronts
Ukrainian footballer Zabarnyi transfers to French PSG – video
Scandal erupts in Hungary over PM Orbán's summer residence and park with zebras "like Yanukovych had" – photos
Russians strike Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit overnight: 1 killed, 23 injured
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine's General Staff reports on measures taken to stop Russian advance on Dobropillia and Pokrovsk fronts
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief allocates additional forces to destroy Russian sabotage groups on Pokrovsk front
Russia hits Kostiantynivka with guided aerial bomb, killing two people
RECENT NEWS
20:53
Zelenskyy on Russian advance near Dobropillia: They want to create informational backdrop ahead of Trump–Putin meeting
20:51
Hungarian PM says Russia "has won" the war in Ukraine
20:50
White House reveals city where Trump–Putin meeting will take place
20:48
Sanctions against Russia force India to ship diesel to China for first time in four years – Bloomberg
20:30
Zelenskyy: We won't leave Donbas, it's a springboard for new Russian offensive
20:18
Priest Yurii Volyk killed in action in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
20:04
The threat to Zelenskyy's legacy: will Ukraine make another U-turn on its path to the EU?
19:47
Ukraine brings back mother with four children from occupation
19:44
European Council president to join online meeting with Trump on 13 August
19:40
Zelenskyy speaks with Romania's president
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: