Zelenskyy: We won't leave Donbas, it's a springboard for new Russian offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ruled out the possibility of withdrawing Ukrainian troops from the non-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast as a precondition for a full ceasefire.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists on 12 August, as reported by Suspilne

Quote: "We will not leave Donbas. We cannot do this. For the Russians, Donbas is a springboard for a future new offensive. In a few years, Putin will have an open path to Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. And not only that, but also to Kharkiv. Right now, they want to give them about 9,000 square kilometres, roughly 30% of all of Donetsk Oblast [the size of the non-occupied territory – ed.], and that is a springboard for new aggression."

Details: Zelenskyy confirmed that he had referenced the Constitution in his conversation with Trump.

Quote: "I am not going to surrender my country because I have no right to do so. And it’s not about hiding behind the Constitution. Is the state private property? Is 30% of Donetsk Oblast my private property? Territorial exchanges are a very complex matter that cannot be separated from security guarantees for Ukraine."

More details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s position remains unchanged: first, a ceasefire, and then negotiations on other issues. Meanwhile, territorial matters cannot be discussed without Ukraine’s participation.

Background:

Zelenskyy has previously said that Ukraine will not make territorial concessions to Russia in talks on a peace deal, stressing that "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine, and no one will step back from it or be able to do so."

US President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with the argument that any territorial exchanges under a potential peace agreement would require constitutional amendments.

