Putin and Kim Jong Un confirm unity in war against Ukraine during phone call

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to brief him on the progress of the war in Ukraine and thank him for his support ahead of Friday's meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

Source: Bloomberg; Reuters, citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)

Details: The call took place on Tuesday 12 August and was conducted in a "warm comradely atmosphere". Putin thanked Kim for supporting his war against Ukraine and for the "bravery, heroism and self-sacrificing spirit" of the Korean People's Army service personnel, particularly in the liberation of Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Kim, in turn, said that "the DPRK would always remain faithful to the spirit of the DPRK-Russia treaty" signed in 2024 and would "fully support all measures to be taken by the Russian leadership in the future".

KCNA reported that both leaders had agreed to further strengthen their partnership and "make closer contact".

Background:

In April 2025, North Korea and Russia confirmed North Korean troops’ participation in Russia’s war against Ukraine, particularly on the Kursk front, which was partially controlled by Ukrainian forces at the time.

Both countries stated at the time that their cooperation is based on a June 2024 treaty signed by Putin and Kim Jong Un that includes a mutual defence clause.

During a visit to North Korea by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in July 2025, Kim told him that his country is ready to "unconditionally support" all Moscow’s actions, including those related to the war against Ukraine.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, told Bloomberg that North Korea supplies up to 40% of Russia’s ammunition for the war against Ukraine, as the partnership between Pyongyang and Moscow is deepening.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!