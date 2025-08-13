All Sections
Putin and Kim Jong Un confirm unity in war against Ukraine during phone call

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 13 August 2025, 06:44
Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to brief him on the progress of the war in Ukraine and thank him for his support ahead of Friday's meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

Source: Bloomberg; Reuters, citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)

Details: The call took place on Tuesday 12 August and was conducted in a "warm comradely atmosphere". Putin thanked Kim for supporting his war against Ukraine and for the "bravery, heroism and self-sacrificing spirit" of the Korean People's Army service personnel, particularly in the liberation of Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Kim, in turn, said that "the DPRK would always remain faithful to the spirit of the DPRK-Russia treaty" signed in 2024 and would "fully support all measures to be taken by the Russian leadership in the future".

KCNA reported that both leaders had agreed to further strengthen their partnership and "make closer contact".

Background:

