EU responds positively to Trump's statement on security guarantees for Ukraine

Tetyana Vysotska, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 14 August 2025, 16:04
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union supports US President Donald Trump's statement about the country's readiness to join security guarantees for Ukraine after peace is established, said Arianna Podestà, deputy chief spokesperson for the European Commission.

Source: European Pravda correspondent

Details: The EU welcomes the US agreement to join security guarantees for Ukraine, along with other allies.

"This is something we welcome... An important aspect is that the US has stated that it is ready to do so," Podestà said.

She added that the European Commission "very much welcomes all efforts that will enable Ukraine to be in a strong position to defend itself".

"This is indeed one of the positive outcomes of the meeting," the European Commission spokeswoman stressed.

Background:

