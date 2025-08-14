EU responds positively to Trump's statement on security guarantees for Ukraine

The European Union supports US President Donald Trump's statement about the country's readiness to join security guarantees for Ukraine after peace is established, said Arianna Podestà, deputy chief spokesperson for the European Commission.

Source: European Pravda correspondent

Details: The EU welcomes the US agreement to join security guarantees for Ukraine, along with other allies.

"This is something we welcome... An important aspect is that the US has stated that it is ready to do so," Podestà said.

She added that the European Commission "very much welcomes all efforts that will enable Ukraine to be in a strong position to defend itself".

"This is indeed one of the positive outcomes of the meeting," the European Commission spokeswoman stressed.

Background:

As reported by European Pravda, French President Emmanuel Macron, after a joint conversation with US President Donald Trump on 13 August, said that the US – unlike NATO – would join in providing security guarantees to Ukraine, and Trump himself had confirmed this.

European Council President António Costa also said that Trump spoke about a truce, Ukraine's involvement and security guarantees.

