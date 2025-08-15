Russia loses 940 soldiers and one aircraft over past day
Friday, 15 August 2025, 07:06
Russia has lost 940 soldiers killed and wounded, one aircraft, two tanks and 40 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 1,068,040 (+940) military personnel;
- 11,106 (+2) tanks;
- 23,133 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
- 31,498 (+40) artillery systems;
- 1,467 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,207 (+0) air defence systems;
- 422 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 51,190 (+147) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,558 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 58,596 (+140) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,940 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!