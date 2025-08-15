Russia loses 940 soldiers and one aircraft over past day

Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 940 soldiers killed and wounded, one aircraft, two tanks and 40 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 1,068,040 (+940) military personnel;

military personnel; 11,106 (+2) tanks;

tanks; 23,133 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 31,498 (+40) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,467 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,207 (+0) air defence systems;

422 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;

fixed-wing aircraft; 340 (+0) helicopters;

51,190 (+147) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,558 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

58,596 (+140) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,940 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!