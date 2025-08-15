All Sections
Russia loses 940 soldiers and one aircraft over past day

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 15 August 2025, 07:06
Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 940 soldiers killed and wounded, one aircraft, two tanks and 40 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,068,040 (+940) military personnel;
  • 11,106 (+2) tanks;
  • 23,133 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 31,498 (+40) artillery systems;
  • 1,467 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,207 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 422 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 51,190 (+147) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,558 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 58,596 (+140) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,940 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

