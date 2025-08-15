All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian vessel carrying Shahed UAV components and ammunition – General Staff

Iryna BalachukFriday, 15 August 2025, 07:44
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian vessel carrying Shahed UAV components and ammunition – General Staff
The vessel PORT OLYA 4. Photo: VesselFinder

Units from the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, together with other elements of the defence forces, attacked the Russian port of Olya in Astrakhan Oblast on 14 August, hitting a cargo vessel carrying ammunition.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "According to the information available, the vessel PORT OLYA 4, loaded with components for Shahed UAVs and ammunition from Iran, was struck. Information on the consequences of the strike is being confirmed."

Advertisement:

Details: Russia uses the port of Olya as an important logistical hub for the supply of military goods from Iran.

Olya is a seaport in the village of Olya in the Limansky district, Astrakhan Oblast. It is located in the Volga Delta, on the right bank of the Bakhtemir River, which flows into the Caspian Sea.

Background: On the night of 13-14 August, drones attacked the Russian city of Volgograd. Explosions were heard at the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery, followed by fires.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed ForcesRussiadrones
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russia's Syzran refinery and command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast
Bloomberg learns how US Secret Service is preparing for Trump-Putin meeting
Trump: European leaders may be invited to potential meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
Trump believes Putin is coming to Alaska to "make a deal"
​​Ukraine brings back 84 people from Russian captivity
Kremlin reveals time of Trump-Putin meeting and who will join Putin in Alaska
All News
Armed Forces
Battlefield sees 148 clashes, almost 60 on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff
Belarus says it will draw up nuclear weapons plan and Oreshnik missile system at joint exercises with Russia in September
Situation on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts remains most challenging – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
11:11
Modern concentration camps: the human cost of ceding Ukrainian land
10:49
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russia's Syzran refinery and command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast
10:26
Russian attack injures 3 in Kherson
10:04
Majority of Americans do not trust Trump's wisdom in resolving Russia's war against Ukraine – survey
09:00
Combat clashes totalled 149 over past day, including 53 on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:55
Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles and drones overnight: 63 drones downed, strikes recorded
08:08
Russians strike petrol station in Sumy Oblast: fire breaks out, driver injured
07:44
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian vessel carrying Shahed UAV components and ammunition – General Staff
07:24
UpdatedDrones attack refinery in Russia's Syzran – videos
07:06
Russia loses 940 soldiers and one aircraft over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: