Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian vessel carrying Shahed UAV components and ammunition – General Staff

Units from the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, together with other elements of the defence forces, attacked the Russian port of Olya in Astrakhan Oblast on 14 August, hitting a cargo vessel carrying ammunition.

Quote: "According to the information available, the vessel PORT OLYA 4, loaded with components for Shahed UAVs and ammunition from Iran, was struck. Information on the consequences of the strike is being confirmed."

Details: Russia uses the port of Olya as an important logistical hub for the supply of military goods from Iran.

Olya is a seaport in the village of Olya in the Limansky district, Astrakhan Oblast. It is located in the Volga Delta, on the right bank of the Bakhtemir River, which flows into the Caspian Sea.

Background: On the night of 13-14 August, drones attacked the Russian city of Volgograd. Explosions were heard at the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery, followed by fires.

