White House announces names of US delegates heading to Trump-Putin talks – Reuters

The White House has released the names of all members of the delegation accompanying US President Donald Trump on his trip to Alaska, where he is set to hold his first meeting of this term with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in the evening.

Details: The US delegation accompanying Trump to Alaska includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

It also features CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Special Envoy for the Middle East.

In addition, Trump will be accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and her deputy Dan Scavino.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived at a hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, where US-Russia talks are to take place, wearing a sweater that appears to have "USSR" in Russian written on it.

Trump said that his summit with Putin would end "very quickly" if, from the first minutes, the American leader realised that the meeting was "bad".

