White House announces names of US delegates heading to Trump-Putin talks – Reuters

Mariya Yemets, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 15 August 2025, 15:16
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The White House has released the names of all members of the delegation accompanying US President Donald Trump on his trip to Alaska, where he is set to hold his first meeting of this term with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in the evening.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US delegation accompanying Trump to Alaska includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

It also features CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Special Envoy for the Middle East.

In addition, Trump will be accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and her deputy Dan Scavino.

Background:

