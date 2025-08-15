All Sections
CNN: Trump's Ukraine envoy left out of Alaska summit due to Russia's concerns

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 15 August 2025, 19:58
CNN: Trump's Ukraine envoy left out of Alaska summit due to Russia's concerns
Keith Kellogg. Stock Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has not been included in the US delegation to the Alaska summit between Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin due to Russia’s perception of him.

Source: CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A source told CNN that the Russian side views Kellogg as a supporter of Ukraine, which could have made his presence at the meeting "counterproductive".

Kellogg has shared all the information he has gathered during his conversations with the Ukrainians with Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, two senior administration officials said, adding that his absence is not considered a serious problem.

One of the sources also noted that Rubio is not seen as soft on Russia, given that he has called Putin a war criminal in the past.

But the Europeans are concerned that Kellogg has not been included in the delegation.

"He had hoped to be there, and he should be there," said one European official, adding that the absence of his depth of knowledge is a loss.

In the official’s view, Kellogg has the best understanding of what Ukraine might agree to as part of a deal.

The sources added that Kellogg is likely to be included in the US delegation travelling to any future meetings between the US, Russia and Ukraine.

Background:

USAnegotiationsRusso-Ukrainian warRussia
