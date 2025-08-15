All Sections
Trump and Putin will be joined by advisers at Alaska meeting – NBC

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 15 August 2025, 21:43
Trump and Putin will be joined by advisers at Alaska meeting – NBC
Trump and Putin. Photo: Getty Images

NBC News has reported, citing a White House official familiar with the matter, that advisers will also be present at the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: NBC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A White House representative told NBC News that Trump will be accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff at today’s meeting with Putin and his advisers.

The official stated that this will replace what was initially described as a bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin. Interpreters are also expected to attend.

The bilateral working lunch will be attended by Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Witkoff.

Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has not been included in the delegation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov will represent Russia in the three-on-three talks with Trump.

Background:

