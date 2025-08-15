Putin's plane lands at military base in Alaska for meeting with Trump – video

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has landed at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska, where he will meet with Donald Trump for the first time in Trump’s current US presidential term.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The Kremlin leader’s aircraft made a stop in Magadan in Russia’s Far East on its way from western Russia and has now landed in Anchorage. On the final leg of the flight, it became the most tracked aircraft in the world on FlightRadar24, with over 450,000 users following it.

Advertisement:

screenshot: FlightRadar24

Trump arrived in Anchorage slightly earlier. Speaking to the media on board the presidential aircraft, he said he would not discuss territorial issues "on behalf of Ukraine" and that Washington may provide Ukraine with certain security guarantees, but not "in the form of NATO".

During the flight, Trump also had his first conversation with self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!