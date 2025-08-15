All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin's plane lands at military base in Alaska for meeting with Trump – video

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 15 August 2025, 21:04
Putin's plane lands at military base in Alaska for meeting with Trump – video
photo: screenshot from the video

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has landed at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska, where he will meet with Donald Trump for the first time in Trump’s current US presidential term.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The Kremlin leader’s aircraft made a stop in Magadan in Russia’s Far East on its way from western Russia and has now landed in Anchorage. On the final leg of the flight, it became the most tracked aircraft in the world on FlightRadar24, with over 450,000 users following it.

Advertisement:

 
screenshot: FlightRadar24

Trump arrived in Anchorage slightly earlier. Speaking to the media on board the presidential aircraft, he said he would not discuss territorial issues "on behalf of Ukraine" and that Washington may provide Ukraine with certain security guarantees, but not "in the form of NATO".

During the flight, Trump also had his first conversation with self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpPutinRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump and Putin meet on red carpet and shake hands; talks begin – photos, video
​​Zelenskyy reports success on Pokrovsk front and awaits intelligence report on Alaska talks
White House announces names of US delegates heading to Trump-Putin talks – Reuters
About 120,000 Ukrainians in US about to lose temporary legal status and face deportation, WSJ says
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russia's Syzran refinery and command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast
Bloomberg learns how US Secret Service is preparing for Trump-Putin meeting
All News
Trump
Trump and Putin meet on red carpet and shake hands – photos
Trump and Putin will be joined by advisers at Alaska meeting – NBC
Zelenskyy on Russian strikes ahead of Trump-Putin meeting: They keep killing even on the day of talks
RECENT NEWS
23:26
Czech foreign minister recalls 1938 Munich Agreement as Trump and Putin meet
22:59
Bloomberg: Trump may sanction two Russian oil giants if meeting with Putin fails
22:15
Trump and Putin meet on red carpet and shake hands; talks begin – photos, video
21:43
Trump and Putin will be joined by advisers at Alaska meeting – NBC
21:04
Putin's plane lands at military base in Alaska for meeting with Trump – video
20:39
DeepState: Ukrainian forces push back Russians at site of their latest advance in Donetsk Oblast
19:58
CNN: Trump's Ukraine envoy left out of Alaska summit due to Russia's concerns
18:57
Zelenskyy on Russian strikes ahead of Trump-Putin meeting: They keep killing even on the day of talks
18:37
UK ready to deploy troops to Ukraine if ceasefire reached
18:00
New air defence system being developed in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: