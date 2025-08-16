All Sections
Ukraine's 93rd Brigade shows how it has mopped up and taken control of villages near Dobropillia – video

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 16 August 2025, 05:18
The Russians being attacked. Screenshot

The 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade Kholodnyi Yar has reported that it has mopped up and taken control of the villages of Hruzke and Vesele near Dobropillia, where Russian forces recently broke through.

Source: the 93rd Brigade on Telegram

Quote: "A reconnaissance company of the Kholodnyi Yar fighters, various types of unmanned systems and artillery were involved in recapturing the villages. In addition, ground-based robotic strike systems were used in the liberation of Ukrainian territory."

Details: The 93rd Brigade said that the robots, equipped with machine guns, had opened fire on concentrations of Russian troops, driving up to them almost point-blank.

Quote: "The soldiers from the 93rd Brigade killed and captured many Russian soldiers in the assault operations."

Details

  • On 11 August, DeepState reported that Russian troops had intensified their advance near Dobropillia in recent days, particularly attempting to secure a foothold near the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road. The analysts highlighted this advance on their interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine, marking it with two wedges near Dobropillia.
  • The Dnipro Operational Strategic Group added that the Russians are infiltrating in small groups past the first line of Ukrainian positions on this front, and that while such infiltration does necessitate deploying reserves to destroy them, it does not constitute "gaining control of territory".
  • On the evening of 11 August, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that additional forces had been sent towards Dobropillia to destroy Russian sabotage groups penetrating the line of defence.

