Trump rates meeting with Putin 10 out of 10 and changes his mind about imposing sanctions on Russia

US President Donald Trump said he rated his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin as a 10 out of 10 and has decided not to impose sanctions on Russia in the near future.

Source: Trump in an interview with Fox News

Details: Trump said he would give the meeting a high mark because they "got along great".

Although no agreement was reached, he called the summit a success, rating it as a 10.

Quote: "I think the meeting was a 10 in the sense that we got along great.

And it's good when two big powers get along, especially when they're nuclear powers.

You know, we're number one, they're number two in the world, and it's a big deal. That's a big deal."

Details: Trump also made it clear that he would refrain from introducing additional sanctions or other tough consequences for Russia, after concluding that his meeting with Putin went "very well".

Quote: "Because of what happened today, I think I don't have to think about that.

Now, I may have to think about it in two weeks or three weeks or something. But we don't have to think about that right now."

Background:

Bloomberg reported that the United States was considering imposing sanctions on the Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil as part of a package of measures aimed at forcing Putin to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine.

Ahead of his meeting with the Kremlin leader, Trump reiterated that Putin will face severe economic consequences if he has no interest in ending the war in Ukraine.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Trump will make it clear to Putin that all options remain on the table regarding the possible easing or tightening of sanctions against Moscow.

