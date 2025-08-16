All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Macron announces Coalition of the Willing meeting following Trump-Putin summit

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 August 2025, 15:30
Macron announces Coalition of the Willing meeting following Trump-Putin summit
Macron. Stock Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place in the near future.

Source: Macron on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The French leader’s statement followed the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Advertisement:

In particular, Macron stressed the need to continue "supporting Ukraine and to maintain pressure on Russia as long as its war of aggression continues and until a solid and lasting peace, respectful of Ukraine’s rights, has been established."

He said that any lasting peace must be accompanied by firm security guarantees. In this regard, Macron welcomed "the readiness of the United States to contribute".

"We will work on this with them and with all our partners in the Coalition of the Willing, with whom we will meet again soon, to make concrete progress," Macron stated.

He also emphasised the importance of "[drawing on] all the lessons from the past 30 years, in particular from Russia’s well-established tendency not to honour its own commitments".

Macron pledged to continue close cooperation with Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "to safeguard our interests in a spirit of unity and responsibility."

"France remains firmly at Ukraine’s side," Macron concluded.

Background:

  • US President Donald Trump told the Europeans that Putin wants an immediate peace deal, not a ceasefire.
  • On Monday 18 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will fly to Washington for talks with Trump.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MacronFranceEUdiplomatic ties
Advertisement:
NYT: Trump invites European leaders to his meeting with Zelenskyy
Ukraine repels first Russian mechanised assault on Kupiansk in a while – video
Putin still demands entire Donbas, Trump tells Zelenskyy and Europeans – Bloomberg
European leaders issue joint statement after Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska
Zelenskyy announces Washington meeting after call with Trump
Melania Trump writes letter to Putin regarding Ukrainian children – Reuters
All News
Macron
Macron: Territorial issues will be negotiated only by Zelenskyy
Starmer and Macron agree on close cooperation with Trump ahead of his meeting with Putin
Macron stresses importance of Ukraine and Europe's participation in peace talks
RECENT NEWS
17:37
NYT: Trump invites European leaders to his meeting with Zelenskyy
17:15
Ukraine repels first Russian mechanised assault on Kupiansk in a while – video
17:02
Ukraine's foreign minister outlines Kyiv's main priority after Trump-Putin meeting
16:45
Details emerge of upcoming Coalition of the Willing meeting
16:29
German politicians see Alaska summit as diplomatic win for Putin
16:27
Putin still demands entire Donbas, Trump tells Zelenskyy and Europeans – Bloomberg
15:52
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces advance on difficult frontline areas in Donetsk Oblast
15:30
Macron announces Coalition of the Willing meeting following Trump-Putin summit
15:18
Italian PM confirms Trump backs Italian idea of security guarantees for Ukraine
14:55
Starmer says Alaska meeting "has brought us closer than ever to ending the war" – Sky News
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: