Macron announces Coalition of the Willing meeting following Trump-Putin summit

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place in the near future.

Details: The French leader’s statement followed the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

In particular, Macron stressed the need to continue "supporting Ukraine and to maintain pressure on Russia as long as its war of aggression continues and until a solid and lasting peace, respectful of Ukraine’s rights, has been established."

He said that any lasting peace must be accompanied by firm security guarantees. In this regard, Macron welcomed "the readiness of the United States to contribute".

"We will work on this with them and with all our partners in the Coalition of the Willing, with whom we will meet again soon, to make concrete progress," Macron stated.

He also emphasised the importance of "[drawing on] all the lessons from the past 30 years, in particular from Russia’s well-established tendency not to honour its own commitments".

Macron pledged to continue close cooperation with Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "to safeguard our interests in a spirit of unity and responsibility."

"France remains firmly at Ukraine’s side," Macron concluded.

US President Donald Trump told the Europeans that Putin wants an immediate peace deal, not a ceasefire.

On Monday 18 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will fly to Washington for talks with Trump.

