Putin insists on official status for Russian language in Ukraine and keeps refusing to meet Zelenskyy – NYT

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 16 August 2025, 19:32
Putin insists on official status for Russian language in Ukraine and keeps refusing to meet Zelenskyy – NYT
Putin and Trump in Alaska on 15th of August. Stock Photo: Getty Images

The New York Times has reported that during his talks with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, Russian leader Vladimir Putin insisted on guarantees for official recognition of the Russian language in Ukraine and protection for Russian Orthodox churches. Putin has so far refused to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: The New York Times, citing two senior European officials

Quote: "Mr. Putin also asked for guarantees for Russian to become an official language again in Ukraine and security for Russian Orthodox churches, the officials said."

Details: According to the unnamed officials, Trump said he hopes for a trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy, but Putin "so far refused to meet with Mr. Zelenskyy, considering him an illegitimate president of an artificial country".

The NYT reported that after his meeting with Putin, Trump abandoned his demand for an immediate ceasefire and now believes a rapid peace treaty could be possible if Zelenskyy agrees to cede the still-unoccupied areas of Donbas to Russia.

In return, Putin proposed a ceasefire across the rest of Ukraine along current front lines and a written promise never again to attack Ukraine or any European country, the officials said. Meanwhile, the sources warned Trump that Putin has often violated his written commitments.

The newspaper notes that Zelenskyy and European leaders strongly opposed any concession of unoccupied Donbas territory, which also holds key defensive positions and valuable mineral resources. Ukrainian officials emphasised that any final agreement cannot include Kyiv permanently ceding sovereign land, as this would violate the country’s Constitution.

