Documents containing plan of Trump-Putin meeting found in Alaskan hotel – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 16 August 2025, 21:07
Trump and Putin in Alaska on 15 August. Photo: Getty Images

Documents containing US State Department markings detailing preparations for the 15 August meeting between the US and Russian delegations have been found in a printer at the Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage, Alaska.

Source: National Public Radio (NPR), a US public broadcasting organisation

Details: At about 09:00 local time on Friday, before the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, three guests of the four-star Hotel Captain Cook, located 20 minutes from the joint Elmendorf-Richardson base in Anchorage, where the leaders gathered, discovered the documents left in one of the hotel’s public printers. 

NPR reviewed photographs of the documents taken by one of the guests, whose name was not disclosed.

Eight pages, apparently prepared by US State Department staff and accidentally left behind, detailed the exact venues and times of the summit, along with the phone numbers of US government employees.

Фото двух документов, которые были найдены в гостиничном принтере в Анкоридже, NPR
Two documents that were found in a public hotel printer in Anchorage.
Photo: NPR

The first page revealed the schedule of meetings on 15 August, including the specific room names at the Anchorage base where they would be held. It also showed that Trump planned to present Putin with a ceremonial gift: a bald American eagle statue.

Pages 2-5 listed the names and phone numbers of three US officials, along with the names of 13 American and Russian officials. The document offered phonetic guides for the names of all Russian men attending the summit, including "Mr President POO-tihn".

Pages 6 and 7 described how and for whom the lunch at the summit would be served. The menu stated that it would be held "in honour of His Excellency Vladimir Putin".

A seating chart shows that Putin and Trump were to sit opposite each other. Trump was to be accompanied by six officials: on his right, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles; on his left, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff. Putin would be seated with his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov. The documents indicated that the lunch was supposed to be a simple, three-course meal.

Background: A joint lunch for the delegations was cancelled following the three-on-three meeting and press conference between Trump and Putin.  

USATrumpPutin
