Lunch for delegates cancelled following Trump-Putin meeting and press conference

A joint lunch for the delegations has been cancelled following the three-on-three meeting and press conference between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Details: After the talks there was to have been a working lunch and an extended meeting with Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and other officials from both delegations.

However, the lunch and the extended meeting were both cancelled after Trump and Putin’s three-on-three meeting and press conference.

Less than an hour after the press conference, Putin boarded his Rossiya plane to depart Alaska.

Trump is already on his way to Washington, DC.

Background:

The meeting between Trump and Putin concluded with no agreements reached and no ceasefire in Ukraine announced, despite both leaders claiming "great progress" was made.

Trump said he would call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his three-on-three meeting with Putin.

