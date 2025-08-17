Ukrainian partisans disrupt Russian logistics in Luhansk Oblast – video

Partisans from the ATESH resistance movement have reported disabling a relay cabinet on a railway line in occupied Luhansk Oblast used by Russian forces.

Source: ATESH, a military partisan movement operating in the occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia, created by Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars in September 2022 following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Details: The route connects Russia’s Rostov Oblast with the north of occupied Luhansk Oblast and is actively used for transferring equipment, ammunition, personnel and fuel.

Quote: "As a result of the sabotage, train traffic has been disrupted, causing delays in the delivery of military cargo and fuel and lubricants.

This creates serious difficulties for supplying the occupation forces on the front line and slows down the preparation of new attacks."

